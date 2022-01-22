Saturday, January 22, 2022
    ‘Our family is devastated at the deepest level’: Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide on his 26th birthday
    Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, Your Content has learned.

    Regina King confirmed on Friday that her only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died.

    She said in statement: ‘Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared about the happiness of others’

    Sources told TMZ that Ian, whom she shares with record producer ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., died on his 26th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 19,‘according to CNN.

