Psaki confuses Biden with OBAMA as she talks about stepping down because she wants to spend more time with her family and her three-year-old son who she is potty training

Jen Psaki doled out some advice during an appearance on The View Friday on how Americans can get over the voting rights bill failing in the U.S. Senate.

‘Feel these emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend,’ she said.

Psaki added, ‘And then wake up on Monday morning, we’ve got to keep fighting’

She was also asked if she still planned to leave the White House this year.

‘This is an honor and a privilege and I love working for President Obam-Biden,’ she said, almost slipping up and saying her ex-boss’ name.

Psaki pointed to her two kids, who are 3 and 6, saying ‘I don’t want to miss things in their life either,‘according to The Daily Advent.

