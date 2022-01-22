Psychology student, 21, is arrested after spitting on Jewish boy, 8, and telling him and his two siblings that ‘Hitler should have killed you all’ in Brooklyn

A psychology student has been arrested for a hate crime after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs at three Jewish children before spitting on one in Brooklyn last week, Your Content has learned.

Christina Darling, 21, is charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing.

Darling, a psychology student at St. Francis College, is accused of approaching an eight-year-old boy and two of his siblings in Brooklyn on Friday, January 14.

She is accused of spitting on the boy and telling the children, who are Jewish, ‘Hitler should have killed you all’

She seen on surveillance footage as approached the children in Marine Park.

After spitting at the children, she turned back and walked off,‘according to CNN.

