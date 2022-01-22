Terrifying moment Florida man is attacked by a BEAR on his porch as he defends his Dachshund: Home owner ‘thought predator was the neighbor’s dog and went to punch it in the face’

This is the terrifying moment a man was attacked by a black bear on his back porch as he rushed to defend his dog, Your Content has learned.
Walter Hickox was in his home on Daytona Beach on Wednesday night.
His home CCTV system filmed a black bear running into Hickox’s home.
Hickox thought the bear was a neighbor’s dog chasing his Dachshund Pepper.
The bear scraped Hickox as the homeowner pushed he animal back outside,‘according to The Daily Advent.
