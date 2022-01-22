Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
More

    Terrifying moment Florida man is attacked by a BEAR on his porch as he defends his Dachshund: Home owner ‘thought predator was the neighbor’s dog and went to punch it in the face’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    This is the terrifying moment a man was attacked by a black bear on his back porch as he rushed to defend his dog, Your Content has learned.

    Walter Hickox was in his home on Daytona Beach on Wednesday night.

    - Advertisement -

    His home CCTV system filmed a black bear running into Hickox’s home.

    Hickox thought the bear was a neighbor’s dog chasing his Dachshund Pepper.

    The bear scraped Hickox as the homeowner pushed he animal back outside,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.