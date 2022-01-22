That’s some fine police work! Moment sobbing girl, 9, and five adults are ARRESTED at New York’s Natural History Museum for refusing to show COVID vaccine cards: Onlookers heckled heavy-handed NYPD cops

NYPD officers were heckled for arresting five organized anti-vax mandate protesters and detaining a nine year-old girl Wednesday after they barged into the Natural History Museum without showing proof of COVID vaccination, Your Content has learned.

Five adult anti-vax mandate protesters were arrested and a 9-year-old girl was detained after staging protest at American Museum of Natural History.

Video shows sobbing 9-year-old named Jayla being escorted out of the museum on Wednesday night.

Jayla was part of group affiliated with New York Freedom Rally, which has been staging protests against vaccine mandate throughout NYC.

Their arrests come despite soaring crime levels in NYC, amid criticism of the city’s woke DA Alvin Bragg’s progressive new policies.

Last week, Deloitte worker Michelle Go was pushed to her death in front of a subway train. On Wednesday, a baby was shot in the face in the Bronx.

Jayla’s mother, Maria, and four others were arrested after refusing to show their vaccine passports, or leave the museum.

Every museum visitor five years and older is required to show proof of COVID vaccination.

Maria and her daughter, Jayla, left the 20th Precinct about two hours later,‘according to The Daily Mail.

