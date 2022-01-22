‘The chief of staff has decided to be Bernie Sanders’: Democrats slam Biden’s top aide Ron Klain for dragging the president too far left after he promised to govern from the center

White House chief of staff Ron Klain has come under fire as Joe Biden’s popularity wanes and Democrats struggle to pass the president’s huge social safety net legislation, Your Content has learned.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has come under fire as Joe Biden’s popularity wanes and Democrats struggle to pass the president’s Build Back Better bill.

The complaints: He ‘micromanages,’ he’s too deferential to the liberal wing of the party, and he pays way to much attention to cable news and social media.

Biden has said there are no changes coming among his White House staff.

Former White House chiefs of staff defended Klain.

Bill Daley told Politico. ‘It goes with the territory. When it’s good the credit goes with the president. And when it’s bad, the blame goes to you,‘according to The Daily Advent.

