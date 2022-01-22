The illegal blood-covered Glock with 40 round magazine that was used to kill NYPD officer, 22, and critically injure his partner by man on probation who was shot by hero officer in Harlem: Mom of killer ‘knew he carried guns’

New York Police posted a photo of the blood-covered illegal Glock 45 equipped with a high capacity 40 round magazine that was used to kill rookie officer Jason Rivera and critically injure his partner Wilbert Mora on Friday in Harlem, Your Content has learned.

Two police officers have been shot and one of them killed in New York’s Harlem district after responding to a mother’s domestic violence call about her son.

Jason Rivera, 22, a New Yorker who joined the NYPD a little over a year ago, in November 2020, has been been pronounced dead.

Rivera said that he wanted to join the police to improve community relations, and to put a smile on peoples’ faces.

His partner, Wilbert Mora, who joined the NYPD in 2018, is currently fighting for his life in hospital, with both officers dashed to hospital in their colleagues’ patrol cars.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, – who was out on probation at the time on a 2003 felony narcotics charge in New York City, and who had four arrests in other states – was injured when a third officer opened fire as he tried to flee.

Police recovered the illegal Glock used in the shooting, which was equipped high ‘high capacity magazine’

The shooting is the first police fatality under Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, and the fourth and fifth since he took over on January 1, and the first shooting of a NYPD officer since July 2017.

Adams on Friday night declared: ‘It is our city against the killers. This is not just an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York,‘according to NBC News.

