University of Rhode Island REVOKES honorary degrees given to Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn because ‘they no longer uphold the school’s values of ethical leadership, diversity and respect’

The University of Rhode Island is revoking honorary degrees bestowed upon two once-prominent advisers to former President Donald Trump: retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Your Content has learned.

University stated ‘both Flynn and Giuliani no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when first bestowed the degrees’

Giuliani was awarded the doctor of laws honoris causa in 2003 based on his demonstrated leadership in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

In 2014, Flynn, who was a 1981 graduate of the university and a three-star Army general, was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

Committee noted that Flynn had pleaded guilty twice to a felony count of ‘willfully and knowingly’ lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement.

In 2021 Flynn also appeared to suggest that a military coup was needed in the US like the one staged by the military in Myanmar.

Committee noted that Giuliani participated in the January 6, 2021 rally that incited the insurrection on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Giuliani is suspended from practicing law in D.C., and the state of New York for his unfounded claims of rampant fraud during the 2020 presidential election,‘according to CBS News.

