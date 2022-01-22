Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
    US is approaching the end of a SUPERBUBBLE caused by COVID stimulus and could now endure the largest markdown of wealth in its history, top investor Jeremy Grantham warns
    The co-founder of the investment firm GMO warned on Thursday that the U.S. is approaching the end of a ‘superbubble’ that saw overall prosperity across the market despite the pandemic and rising inflation, Your Content has learned.

    Legendary UK investor Jeremy Grantham warned the US ‘superbubble’ that saw economic prosperity across all markets would soon pop.

    The GMO co-founder said the market could lose $35 trillion in value once the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates.

    He said the blow would finally slay the ‘vampire phase of the bull market’ that survived COVID and rising inflation.

    The bull market is used to describe when prices are on the rise for a fixed period of time.

    Grantham blamed the Federal Reserve for encouraging the ‘superbubble’ as it lowered rates and raised optimism in the market throughout the pandemic.

    It comes as the Federal Reserve is set to meet next week with investors expecting news on an interest rate hike,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    It comes as the Federal Reserve is set to meet next week with investors expecting news on an interest rate hike,'according to The Daily Advent.

