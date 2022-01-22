US State Department orders families of Embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin LEAVING as soon as Monday

The U.S. State Department has ordered families of U.S. Embassy personnel living in Ukraine to start evacuating as soon as Monday, according to officials, Your Content has learned.

The department is also expected to tell Americans in the country next week to leave via commercial flights ‘while those are still available,’ official said.

The order comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Geneva on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted a ‘large-scale’ war with Russia if the superpower attempts to occupy the industrial city of Kharkiv.

Blinken said there were ‘no breakthroughs’ in the talks with the United States’ former Cold War rival in a bid to prevent an imminent war with Ukraine,‘according to FOX News.

