Saturday, January 22, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022
More

    US State Department orders families of Embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin LEAVING as soon as Monday
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The U.S. State Department has ordered families of U.S. Embassy personnel living in Ukraine to start evacuating as soon as Monday, according to officials, Your Content has learned.

    The US State Department has ordered families of US Embassy personnel living in Ukraine to start evacuating as soon as Monday, according to officials.

    - Advertisement -

    The department is also expected to tell Americans in the country next week to leave via commercial flights ‘while those are still available,’ official said.

    The order comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Geneva on Friday.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted a ‘large-scale’ war with Russia if the superpower attempts to occupy the industrial city of Kharkiv.

    Blinken said there were ‘no breakthroughs’ in the talks with the United States’ former Cold War rival in a bid to prevent an imminent war with Ukraine,‘according to FOX News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.