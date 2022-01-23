Jacinda Ardern will force household Covid contacts to isolate for 24 DAYS in new crackdown as NZ braces for Omicron outbreak

New Zealand will make household contacts of Covid cases isolate for 24 days under harsh new rules brought in to combat an impending Omicron outbreak, Your Content has learned.

New rules will see household contacts in quarantine for almost a month.

Critics warn it will stop many people from getting tested to avoid isolation.

It comes as the nation record 84 cases on Saturday, with 41 of them travellers.

New Zealand still aiming to be Covid Zero but airport worker now has Omicron,‘according to The Daily Mail.

