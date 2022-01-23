Pictured on bed he would die in hours later: British scientist, 31, who was shot in the head in Atlanta as he slept by stray bullet fired 800ft away as girlfriend who lay next to him recalls the horror

A young British astrophysicist was shot dead in bed with his girlfriend when a stray bullet smashed through the wall of her apartment, Your Content has learned.

Matthew Willson, 31, was hit in the head by a shot fired from around 780ft away.

Moments earlier, he’d been woken by sound of ‘rapid gunfire’ as he slept alongside his American partner Katherine Shepard, 26.

Miss Shepard I felt the bed move Matt was possibly getting up and there was a tiny explosion in our room then I heard [his] breathing change’

Dr Willson, from Chertsey, Surrey, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning but he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

His devastated sister Kate, 28, who flew to Atlanta from her home in Sweden to be by his hospital bedside, last night said: ‘We want justice for Matthew,‘according to The SUN.

