Monday, January 24, 2022
Monday, January 24, 2022
More

    ‘Americans are safer in Kiev than LA’: Ukraine president blasts Biden for evacuating US citizens and encouraging his country to democratize – ‘but being the first to leave when Russia turns up temperature’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that there is not an ‘imminent threat’ to Kiev, according to a source close with the Ukraine president, who blasted President Joe Biden for recalling U.S. embassy personnel from the country amid threat of Russian invasion, Your Content has learned.

    A source close with Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian president doesn’t feel there is an ‘imminent threat’ to Kiev as Russia poises itself to invade.

    - Advertisement -

    The source also said: ‘Quite frankly these Americans are safer in Kiev than they are in Los Angeles or any other crime-ridden city in the U.S.,’ in a shot at spiking U.S. crime rates.

    The administration pulled U.S. embassy personnel and their families from Ukraine over the weekend.

    The State Department told private American citizens still in Ukraine to find their own way out because ‘the US government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens’ should Russia invade.

    A new report reveals Joe Biden is finalizing his plans to deploy U.S. forces to Eastern Europe.

    - Advertisement -

    The Ukraine Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson criticized the U.S. State Department’s decision to withdraw some embassy staff and families in a Monday morning Twitter post and called it ‘premature,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.