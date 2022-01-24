‘Americans are safer in Kiev than LA’: Ukraine president blasts Biden for evacuating US citizens and encouraging his country to democratize – ‘but being the first to leave when Russia turns up temperature’

Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that there is not an ‘imminent threat’ to Kiev, according to a source close with the Ukraine president, who blasted President Joe Biden for recalling U.S. embassy personnel from the country amid threat of Russian invasion, Your Content has learned.

A source close with Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainian president doesn’t feel there is an ‘imminent threat’ to Kiev as Russia poises itself to invade.

The source also said: ‘Quite frankly these Americans are safer in Kiev than they are in Los Angeles or any other crime-ridden city in the U.S.,’ in a shot at spiking U.S. crime rates.

The administration pulled U.S. embassy personnel and their families from Ukraine over the weekend.

The State Department told private American citizens still in Ukraine to find their own way out because ‘the US government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens’ should Russia invade.

A new report reveals Joe Biden is finalizing his plans to deploy U.S. forces to Eastern Europe.

The Ukraine Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson criticized the U.S. State Department’s decision to withdraw some embassy staff and families in a Monday morning Twitter post and called it ‘premature,‘according to The Daily Mail.

