Monday, January 24, 2022
    ‘Bored grandma 1, bad guy 0’: Moment Long Island grandmother, 73, lures scammer into a trap as cops bust him for pretending to be her grandson in need of $8,000 to pay bond
    By Your Content Staff
    A quick-thinking grandmother from Long Island turned the tables on a suspected elder scammer after he called her up last week and pretended to be her grandson in desperate need of bail money following a DUI arrest, Your Content has learned.

    Jean, 73, a grandmother-of-seven retired 911 operator, helped catch a suspected elder scammer in Long Island on Thursday.

    Man called Jean, claiming he was her grandson and needed money for bail after being involved in a DUI crash.

    Jean knew it was a lie because all her grandchildren are either in elementary or middle school.

    Jean also got calls from two other men pretending to be her bogus grandson’s lawyer and bail bondsman.

    Ring video shows suspect Joshua Estrella Gomez, 28, arrive at Jean’s home to collect $8,000 for bail after posing as a bondsman.

    As Gomez turns around to leave with envelope stuffed with paper towels instead of cash, two police officers jump out and arrest him,‘according to NBC4.

