California mom takes legal action against school district ‘after two teachers secretly manipulated her daughter, 11, into believing she was a transgender boy and gave tips on how to bind her breasts’

A California mother is taking legal action against a school district, claiming that two teachers secretly manipulated her 11-year-old daughter into believing she was a transgender boy, Your Content has learned.

California mom Jessica Konen took action against Spreckels Union School District.

She claiming two teachers manipulated her daughter into changing her gender identity.

The legal claim states the district was responsible for ‘extreme and outrageous conduct’ that led the student on a path toward transitioning as a boy.

It is a precursor to a possible lawsuit

Konen said two middle school teachers who ran the school’s Equality Club planted the seed that her daughter was bisexual in 6th grade.

The mother claims the she was kept in the dark by the school about a ‘gender support plan’ created by administrators.

She said her daughter was taught how to keep her breasts from developing.

Konen said that during remote learning away from school, her daughter was one again happy to identify as a girl.

The district hired a law firm to investigate, and the UBU club was suspended.

The teachers were placed on administrative leave in November,‘according to The Daily Mail.

