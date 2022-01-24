Monday, January 24, 2022
Monday, January 24, 2022
More

    Carnival worker drags girl, 14, across grass by her HAIR during wild brawl at family fair in Australia after being attacked with water bombs filled with URINE
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 14-year-old girl is allegedly dragged by the hair while a friend screams ‘she’s just a little kid’ in a disturbing video of a vicious brawl between carnival workers and high schoolers, Your Content has learned.

    Carnival worker accused of dragging a 14-year-old girl across grass by her hair.

    - Advertisement -

    Vicious brawl between teenagers and staff broke out at a fair on Friday night.

    Staff claimed the teenagers were throwing water bombs filled with urine.

    Woman said her daughter tried to save the girl but was punched in the face,‘according to The Texas News Today.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.