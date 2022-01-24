Carnival worker drags girl, 14, across grass by her HAIR during wild brawl at family fair in Australia after being attacked with water bombs filled with URINE

A 14-year-old girl is allegedly dragged by the hair while a friend screams ‘she’s just a little kid’ in a disturbing video of a vicious brawl between carnival workers and high schoolers, Your Content has learned.

Carnival worker accused of dragging a 14-year-old girl across grass by her hair.

Vicious brawl between teenagers and staff broke out at a fair on Friday night.

Staff claimed the teenagers were throwing water bombs filled with urine.

Woman said her daughter tried to save the girl but was punched in the face,‘according to The Texas News Today.

