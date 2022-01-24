China launches 39 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone one day after the US and Japan put on show of naval force in the Philippine Sea

China sent 39 warplanes mostly fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Sunday, the island’s government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record, Your Content has learned.

China flew 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the new year, continuing a pattern the island answered by scrambling its own jets in response.

- Advertisement -

The formation Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.

Launch came the same day U.S. Navy sailed two aircraft carriers and two amphibious assault ships alongside allies in the Philippine Sea.

Taiwan’s air force scrambled its own jets and tracked the Chinese People’s Liberation Army planes on its air defense radar systems.

Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in the past year and a half, since Taiwan’s government started publishing the data regularly.

- Advertisement -

The largest sortie was 56 warplanes on a single day last October.

The activity has generally been in the air space southwest of Taiwan and falls into what Taiwan’s military calls the air defense identification zone.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims the island as its own territory.

Beijing opposes any action that would identify Taiwan as a sovereign state and has used diplomatic and military means to isolate and intimidate Taiwan,‘according to CNN.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]