Cop turned OnlyFans star claims she was ‘SHAMED’ out of police job after 28 YEARS by colleagues who found her naked photos and ‘shared them around the entire force’ – as she slams bosses for ‘policing her bedroom’

A former police lieutenant-turned-OnlyFans star has claimed she was paid $30,000 to leave the force after her colleagues found out about her saucy online career which she says is now earning her thousands of dollars a month, Your Content has learned.

Melissa Williams, 46, first launched her OnlyFans account in May 2020, sharing photos of herself with her husband, who has not been named for privacy.

- Advertisement -

Melissa, who had worked in the police force for 28 years in Colorado, said she used her side gig as a creative outlet to destress from her high-pressure job.

But when her colleagues and boss discovered her racy snaps, Melissa claimed they shamed her, spread them around her office, and pushed her out of her role.

The situation wreaked havoc on Melissa’s mental health, and she was signed off from the force with stress and anxiety in August 2021.

Now that she has left her job as a police officer, she is working full time as an OnlyFans model making $4,000 a month and she said she is so much happier,‘according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]