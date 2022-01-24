Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson had her carve an M next to her vagina, wrote ‘kill all the Jews’ above her side of the bed, and ‘essentially raped her on camera’ during a music video shoot when she was 19

Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details of the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson, revealing how he ‘essentially raped’ her during a music video shoot, urged her to carve his initial into her pelvis, and decorated their home with Nazi propaganda knowing that she is Jewish, Your Content has learned.

Wood, 34, has shared more details about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of ex-boyfriend Manson, 53.

The allegations come in a new documentary, ‘Phoenix Rising Part I: Don’t Fall,’ which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will air on HBO in March.

Wood and Manson met when she was 18 and he was 37, and she recalled how he got physical with her for the first time when she was drunk.

She said he isolated her from her friends and family and would attach threats of violence to compliments.

Wood said ‘scarification was ‘a way to show ownership and loyalty. And I carved it right next to my vagina to show him that I belonged to him’

While shooting the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video in 2007, she says a simulated sex scene turned real when he penetrated her without her consent.

Manson knew Wood is Jewish and decorated their home in Nazi propaganda, telling her Hitler was a ‘rock star’

In response to the film, Manson’s lawyers said in November that he ‘vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone,‘according to The New York Post.

