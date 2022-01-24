Female lawyer swept to her death in front of her young children when she jumped into Russian ice hole to mark Epiphany

A lawyer who was swept to her death after she jumped through a Russian ice hole in a frozen river to mark Orthodox Epiphany has been pictured for the first time, Your Content has learned.

Anna Uskova, 40, was swept away in a frozen river in front of her children.

The St Petersburg lawyer plunged into an ice hole to mark Orthodox Epiphany.

Footage showed a strong current pull her away in the Oredezh River, Russia.

She has been pictured for the first time as the search for her body continues,‘according to Texas News Today.

