Former NY governor Eliot Spitzer used alias ‘George Fox’ at the hospital when he checked in on 25-year-old Russian prostitute lover he was accused of choking in $1,000-a-night Plaza hotel room 2016

Former New York governor Eliot Spitzer used the name ‘George Fox’ during a 2016 hospital visit to a Russian prostitute he was accused of choking at the Plaza Hotel, Your Content has learned.

Visiting hospital, Spitzer wore all-black, a hat and identified himself as George.

This came in aftermath of a violent incident involving Svetlana Travis-Zakharova, then 25, at a $1,000-a-night room at The Plaza Hotel.

The information about the incident has come out in newly revealed documents,‘according to Texas News Today.

