    Girl, 8, is killed by a stray bullet while walking near her Chicago home in broad daylight in ‘gang-related shooting’ while homicides in the city soar by 60 percent in two years
    A little girl who had recently emigrated to US from Mexico was killed in a gang-related shooting while walking down the street, in the middle of the day, near her Chicago home, Your Content has learned.

    Melissa Ortega, whose family moved to Chicago from Mexico in August, was identified was the victim on Sunday, police said.

    She was walking on the street with her guardian on Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 26-year-old man who was leaving a nearby store.

    The alleged shooter was dropped off by a vehicle before getting out of the car, when he began firing.

    Police believe the man, a known gang member who was not identified but has an extensive criminal record, was the intended target.

    The girl, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

    The shooting happened amid a spike in homicides in Chicago. Last year was the city’s deadliest in a quarter century, with roughly 800 homicides,‘according to ABC News.

