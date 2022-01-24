Monday, January 24, 2022
    How the FBI finally ran Ghislaine Maxwell to ground: The mission was to track down one of the most wanted women in the world but she hired a crack team of bodyguards to help hide her. The result? A dramatic game of cat and mouse, as new book reveals
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Nestling among pastures and streams on the shores of a New England lake, Bradford, New Hampshire (population: 1,662), is a place where nothing much of note ever happens. It has a single set of traffic lights and one of the lowest crime rates in America, Your Content has learned.

    So when the noise of two small planes flying high overhead broke the peaceful dawn one summer morning in 2020, puzzled residents soon realised something was afoot.

    Dick Morris, a carpenter, first heard a buzzing noise at 5am. ‘At first I thought it was a paraplane basically an engine with a seat and parachute, which is common around here. You hear one for ten minutes and it’s gone. But this went on and on,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    according to The Daily Mail.

