Monday, January 24, 2022
Monday, January 24, 2022
More

    Hundreds of cops, firefighters and EMTs salute hearse carrying casket of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, to funeral home: Widow pays tribute to her ‘beautiful angel’ after he was shot dead while responding to domestic call-out in Harlem
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Hundreds of uniformed officers in Manhattan stood silent on Sunday afternoon as the body of fallen NYPD cop, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, was transferred from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home, ahead of a service and burial later this week, Your Content has learned.

    Widow of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, posted an emotional tribute to him on Instagram on Sunday.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Fly high my beautiful angel,’ she wrote, together with a picture of Rivera’s locker at the 32nd Police Precinct.

    Rivera was shot dead while his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded during an ambush on Friday.

    Rivera’s body sent to funeral home Sunday with a wake planned for Thursday and a funeral set for Friday.

    Police, fire and paramedics workers stood in silence and saluted as his body was transferred to a funeral home.

    - Advertisement -

    Meanwhile, Rivera’s partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, who is ‘fighting for his life’ was transferred to another hospital on Sunday night. Mora was moved from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.