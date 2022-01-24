Hundreds of cops, firefighters and EMTs salute hearse carrying casket of NYPD officer Jason Rivera, 22, to funeral home: Widow pays tribute to her ‘beautiful angel’ after he was shot dead while responding to domestic call-out in Harlem

Hundreds of uniformed officers in Manhattan stood silent on Sunday afternoon as the body of fallen NYPD cop, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, was transferred from the Medical Examiner’s Office to a funeral home, ahead of a service and burial later this week, Your Content has learned.

Widow of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, 22, posted an emotional tribute to him on Instagram on Sunday.

‘Fly high my beautiful angel,’ she wrote, together with a picture of Rivera’s locker at the 32nd Police Precinct.

Rivera was shot dead while his partner Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded during an ambush on Friday.

Rivera’s body sent to funeral home Sunday with a wake planned for Thursday and a funeral set for Friday.

Police, fire and paramedics workers stood in silence and saluted as his body was transferred to a funeral home.

Meanwhile, Rivera’s partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, who is ‘fighting for his life’ was transferred to another hospital on Sunday night. Mora was moved from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Medical,‘according to The New York Post.

