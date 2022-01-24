Lesbian West Virginia Air National Guard member, 37, sues Army and Air Force claiming senior male leader said she should grow her hair, wear makeup and ‘ultimately appear more feminine’ before job she successfully applied for was withdrawn

A lesbian member of the West Virginia Air National Guard is suing the military claiming she was passed over for two promotions after a male superior made sexist and homophobic comments, including asking another woman to coach her on appearing more ‘feminine, Your Content has learned.

Kristin M. Kingrey, 37, joined the Air National Guard back in 2007 at age 23

She says the guard passed her over for a job after inappropriate comments from a superior, who urged another woman to coach her on how to look feminine

The job had been offered to her and she had already accepted when it was withdrawn due to ‘lack of funding’ and given to another person

Another job she applied to was also given to someone else

The West Virginia National Guard says an investigation concluded no discrimination took place,‘according to WBOY12.

