    More bad PR for Peloton! Billions character 'Wags' suffers heart attack after spin class in Season 6 premiere – following death of Mr. Big in Sex and City reboot
    Peloton has been hit with another branding crisis after a major character in the Season 6 premiere of Showtime’s Billions was depicted having a heart attack after riding one of its bikes, about a month after a similar scene in And Just Like That, Your Content has learned.

    A major character in the Season 6 premiere of Showtime’s Billions was depicted having a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.

    The exercise equipment company claims it did not give the show permission to use its brand or equipment.

    The scene comes about a month after Chris Noth’s Mr. Big suffered the same fate in HBO’s “Sex and the City” sequel.

    Peloton’s shares dropped 27% on Thursday after a leaked report revealed its sales were falling and production would halt.

    CEO John Foley said the leaks were based on ‘incomplete’ info and taken ‘out of context,‘according to CNN.

    CEO John Foley said the leaks were based on 'incomplete' info and taken 'out of context,'according to CNN.

