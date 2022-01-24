RFK Jr. is slammed for ‘exploiting the tragedy of the Holocaust’ after telling crowd of anti-mandate protesters in DC that: ‘Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is facing backlash for telling a crowd of anti vaccine mandate protesters that life was like ‘Hitler’s Germany, Your Content has learned.

Kennedy and Informed Consent Action Network founder Del Bigtree were among big names who addressed the rally Sunday morning.

‘Americans want democracy back, and this rally is a demand by Americans to get their democracy back,’ Kennedy said of the rally.

Kennedy compared the plight of the vaccine-averse to Anne Frank , saying that ‘even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did’

RFK Jr. was shellacked on social media for his take, including one tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial.

‘Exploiting the tragedy in a debate about vaccines during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay,’ the museum tweeted,‘according to CNN.

