Monday, January 24, 2022
Monday, January 24, 2022
More

    RFK Jr. is slammed for ‘exploiting the tragedy of the Holocaust’ after telling crowd of anti-mandate protesters in DC that: ‘Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank’
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is facing backlash for telling a crowd of anti vaccine mandate protesters that life was like ‘Hitler’s Germany, Your Content has learned.

    Kennedy and Informed Consent Action Network founder Del Bigtree were among big names who addressed the rally Sunday morning.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Americans want democracy back, and this rally is a demand by Americans to get their democracy back,’ Kennedy said of the rally.

    Kennedy compared the plight of the vaccine-averse to Anne Frank , saying that ‘even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did’

    RFK Jr. was shellacked on social media for his take, including one tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial.

    ‘Exploiting the tragedy in a debate about vaccines during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay,’ the museum tweeted,‘according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.