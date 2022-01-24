SCOTUS to rule on Harvard affirmative action scheme that ‘discriminates against Asian students in favor of African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans’

The conservative-dominated Supreme Court could put an end to the practice of factoring race into college admissions, after agreeing to take up a pair of court challenges claiming affirmative action is unfair to white and Asian American students on Monday, Your Content has learned.

The high court is adding affirmative action to a docket that’s already full of politically charged issues like abortion, guns and religion.

The case will likely be argued before the conservative-majority court in the fall.

Lower courts rejected the challenges, citing more than 40 years of high court rulings that allow colleges and universities to consider race in admissions.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said that his institution does not discriminate and vowed to continue defending its admissions plan,‘according to PBS.

