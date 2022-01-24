Monday, January 24, 2022
    Tennessee deputy, 22, is found shot dead in her burning home after colleague went to check on her when she failed to turn up for work: Man is arrested after hours-long stand-off
    A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning home over the weekend, with a man linked to her death arrested on Monday following a stand-off with police, Your Content has learned.

    Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savanna Puckett, 22, found shot dead inside her burning Tennessee home on Sunday.

    Puckett’s colleague found her home engulfed in flames after going over to check on her when she failed to show up for work.

    Late Monday morning, police in Smyrna, Tennessee, arrested a suspect in Puckett’s death.

    Unnamed man was apprehended after hours-long standoff with police,‘according to CNN.

