Monday, January 24, 2022
    Texas Border Patrol agent, 37, is killed after truck flipped over into ditch and crushed him during ‘tactical operation’
    A Texas Department of Public Safety agent has died after he was crushed by a vehicle that flipped down an embankment while he was providing security during an arrest the U.S. border wall Friday, Your Content has learned.

    DPS Special agent Anthony Salas, 37, died after a ‘tragic accident’ near the U.S. border Friday night.

    Salas was part of a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Operations Group working with the U.S. Border Patrol when the incident happened.

    Salas was sitting in the back of the Border Patrol truck, providing security, when an accident happened, causing the pickup to roll down the embankment.

    Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Saturday surrounded by family.

    Prior to his time with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Salas served in the United States Marine Corps,‘according to The Daily Advent.

