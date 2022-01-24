Monday, January 24, 2022
Monday, January 24, 2022
More

    The Taliban demand that $10billion frozen by US is released as they begin first official talks with western diplomats
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Taliban will push to have $10billion in assets unfrozen by the US as they begin their first official talks with western diplomats since they took control of Afghanistan last year, Your Content has learned.

    Taliban and western diplomats have begun first official talks in Oslo, Norway.

    - Advertisement -

    Group’s representatives will push demand for $10 billion in assets to be unfrozen.

    Taliban delegate urged western negotiators ‘not to punish ordinary Afghans’

    Came as Afghan women’s rights activists criticised formation of interim Cabinet that is all-male and all-Taliban,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.