The Taliban demand that $10billion frozen by US is released as they begin first official talks with western diplomats

The Taliban will push to have $10billion in assets unfrozen by the US as they begin their first official talks with western diplomats since they took control of Afghanistan last year, Your Content has learned.

Taliban and western diplomats have begun first official talks in Oslo, Norway.

Group’s representatives will push demand for $10 billion in assets to be unfrozen.

Taliban delegate urged western negotiators ‘not to punish ordinary Afghans’

Came as Afghan women’s rights activists criticised formation of interim Cabinet that is all-male and all-Taliban,‘according to The New York Post.

