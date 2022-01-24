Tonga underwater volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces equivalent to up to 30 MILLION tonnes of TNT hundreds of times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA reveals

Tonga’s volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces equivalent to up to 30 million tonnes of TNT hundreds of times more than Hiroshima’s atomic bomb, NASA says, Your Content has learned.

Tonga eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of Hiroshima.

Atomic bomb dropped on Japanese city in WW2 was about 15,000 tonnes of TNT.

In comparison this month’s eruption released up to 30 million tonnes over Tonga,‘according to CBS News.

