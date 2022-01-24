‘Total unanimity’: Biden hails Zoom meeting with European leaders over Ukraine as he orders 8,500 US troops to prepare to deploy to Eastern Europe to fend off Russia and plans to send up to 50,000 soldiers to NATO allies

President Joe Biden said on Monday that he and European leaders had ‘total unanimity’ abou the situation in the Ukraine although he declined to provide more details on what they agreed upon, Your Content has learned.

‘I had a very, very, very good meeting. Total unanimity with all the European leaders. We’ll talk about it later,’ Biden told reporters at the White House.

The Pentagon announced the 8,500 troops are US-based and stressed there was no plan to deploy them at this time, but that they would be ready in case the NATO Response Force was activated.

‘It’s very clear the Russians have no intention right now of de escalating,’ DoD spokesman John Kirby said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned that an alleged coup plot by Russia to overthrow Ukraine’s leadership would be a ‘severe escalation’ at her daily briefing on Monday.

A new report reveals Joe Biden is finalizing his plans to deploy U.S. forces to Eastern Europe.

Several U.S. officials told CNN the administration is in the final stages of identifying which military units to send to deter Russia and is preparing deployment orders.

The Ukraine Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson criticized the U.S. State Department’s decision to withdraw some embassy staff and families in a Monday morning Twitter post and called it ‘premature’

President Biden is considering deploying several thousand American troops together with warships and aircraft, to NATO ally countries located in the Baltics.

Both the United States and United Kingdom are set to withdraw some diplomats from their embassies in Kiev.

The European Union has said it will not yet pull its diplomats from Kiev and warned against ‘dramatizing’ the situation as other Western governments begin to cautiously evacuate their citizens.

During a meeting at Camp David over the weekend, Pentagon officials outlined various options to Biden.

Options would see American military might move a step closer to Russian border.

Among strategies being considered, between 1,000 to 5,000 troops could be relocated to countries in Eastern Europe.

There would also be a potential to increase to 50,000 should the need arise.

None of the military options would see the deployment of additional American troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister said Sunday night the government had received a second shipment of weapons from the United States,‘according to CNN.

