Two North Carolina Marines, aged 18 and 19, who were killed when their tactical vehicle crashed and flipped over on highway injuring 17 other service members

The two Marines who were killed after their tactical vehicle flipped over in North Carolina last Wednesday have been identified by the U.S. military’s 2nd Marine Logistics Group, to which they were both assigned, Your Content has learned.

Jonathan Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Zachary Riffle, 18, of Kingwood, West Virginia, were killed in Wednesday’s military truck crash.

Three injured Marines remain hospitalized and in stable condition following the tragedy in North Carolina, while 14 others have been discharged.

The driver of that truck, Louis Barrera, 19, was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The military truck had 19 men inside before the vehicle flipped over at the intersection of US 17 and Highway 210 between Verona and Holly Ridge.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the two injured soldiers to the hospital.

The soldiers had been assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they are conducting a full investigation into the crash, according to authorities,‘according to CNN.

