Monday, January 24, 2022
    Ukraine’s amateur army: Thousands of young civilians are drafted into the military and trained for war in desperate bid to fend off Putin’s 100,000 well-trained troops
    Thousands of young civilians, from veterinary medical students to architects, have been drafted into Ukraine’s army reserves and trained for war, as fears mount over a potential invasion by Russia, Your Content has learned.

    Young men and women, some as young as 21, have been taking part in Kyiv Territorial Defence unit training.

    They are among thousands of Ukrainian civilians who are receiving basic combat skills as they prepare for a possible conflict with Moscow.

    In the event of a potential invasion by Russia, these youngsters will be part of the country’s civil resistance that will carry on the fight against Russian soldiers if the Ukrainian military is overwhelmed,‘according to The Daily Mail.

