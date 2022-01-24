‘Women are now third-class citizens’: UPenn swimmer speaks out against trans teammate Lia Thomas and says she ‘wasn’t even close to being competitive as a man’ after her latest wins

An anonymous University of Pennsylvania swimmer has slammed transgender teammate Lia Thomas as she continued to dominate in the pool in a meet against Harvard this weekend, saying that she was ‘not even close to being competitive’ when competing as a man, Your Content has learned.

The swimmer, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke to the Washington Examiner about the advantages Thomas has gained through her transition.

‘Women are now third-class citizens,’ the swimmer said, noting Thomas wasn’t as good a swimmer when competing against the men but thrived against women.

Thomas’ previous wins sparked controversy having smashed several women’s records in the pool.

She broke two national women’s records last month at the Zippy International in Akron, Ohio.

NCAA rules on transgender athletes returned to the forefront when Thomas started smashing records last year.

Under new guidelines, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body.

On Thursday, USA Swimming team announced it will allow ‘non-elite’ athletes to compete in a way that is ‘consistent with their gender identity’

But it also added that a new policy would ‘shortly’ be released on ‘elite’ athlete,‘according to The New York Post.

