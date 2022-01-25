Harlem gunman who executed NYPD rookie cop and critically injured his partner dies from his injuries: His mom says ‘I am deeply sorry’

The 47-year-old convicted gunman and career criminal who ambushed two NYPD officers last Friday night in Harlem, killing one and wounding the other, before a third ‘hero’ cop shot him, has died from his injuries, Your Content has learned.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, who was shot when he ambushed two NYPD officers in Harlem last week, died from his injuries Monday.

McNeil was shot by a third ‘hero’ cop Sumit Sulan after he ambushed two officers who had responded to a domestic violence call at his mother’s Harlem home.

Newlywed cop Jason Rivera, 22, was shot and killed in the ambush, and Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically injured.

McNeil was out on probation at the time of the shooting on a 2003 felony narcotics charge in New York City and had four arrests in other states.

McNeil’s mom Shirley Sourzes who made the 911 call issued an apology to her victims’ parents Monday, saying she was ‘deeply sorry,‘according to The New York Post.

