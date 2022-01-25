Remorseful Merrill Lynch banker who was arrested and fired for racist, drink-throwing tirade at smoothie store worker reveals his son, 17, collapsed after staff ‘prepped his drink with peanut butter despite being warned he was allergic’

A Merrill Lynch VP arrested and fired after branding a smoothie shop worker a ‘f**king immigrant loser’ said he lost his temper after warning staff his son was allergic to nuts only for them to prepare the drink with one, triggering a severe reaction, Your Content has learned.

James Iannazzo, 48, was charged with intimidation based on bias, breach of peace and criminal trespass after his fit of rage at the Robeks store Saturday.

The incident happened at the 2061 Black Rock Turnpike store in Fairfield, CT.

The footage, posted on TikTok by user @cjjbreezy, was recorded by one of the young girls working at the store. It gained more than 16 million views.

‘You’re a f***** immigrant loser,’ Iannazzo says to one of the girls, just moments after he hurled the smoothie at her, hitting her with it on the shoulder.

Iannazzo told authorities that he had returned to the store because he was upset about his son having a ‘severe’ allergic reaction to the peanut in the smoothie.

The former Merrill Lynch vice president said his son, 17, fell so ill he required hospital treatment but that the teenager is now recovering.

Staff at the store said that while he asked for no peanut butter in the smoothie, he never mentioned an allergy. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 7.

Iannazzo has since been fired from his position as wealth advisor and director at Merrill Lynch Management, where he had been working since 1995,‘according to The New York Times.

