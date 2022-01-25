‘What a stupid son of a b**ch’: Rattled Biden CURSES at reporter for asking if ‘inflation is a political liability’ after president banned off-topic questions as Putin puts him under pressure over Ukraine

President Joe Biden was caught calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a b**ch’ on a hot mic after he asked a question about inflation Monday, Your Content has learned.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked if Biden considered inflation a ‘political liability’

Biden met with his competition council at the White House.

Biden first answered a question about sending troops to Ukraine.

Then Doocy asked an on-topic question.

Biden responded by calling him a ‘son of a b**ch’ into a microphone,‘according to The Daily Mail.

