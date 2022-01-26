300 reasons for Putin to think twice about invading Ukraine: US sends Kiev a plane-load of lethal Javelin anti-tank weapons each with Vlad’s name on them

An 80-tonne shipment of US anti-tank missiles has arrived in Ukraine just the latest delivery of high-tech weapons aimed at inflicting maximum death and destruction on Putin’s forces if he decides to invade, Your Content has learned.

US has shipped 300 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, latest part of a $200million military aid package.

Ukraine has also been sent American Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and British-made NLAW anti-tank weapons.

Javelins are infrared guided missiles, designed to fly high into the air before slamming down on their targets -making them especially deadly against tanks because armour is thinnest on the top.

Weapons are designed to inflict punishing losses on Putin’s forces so he thinks twice about plans to invade,‘according to NBC News.

