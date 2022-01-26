Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    Biden ups the ante and threatens Putin with rare personal sanctions saying invasion would ‘change the world’ as massive US arms shipment of 300 anti-tank Javelin missiles lands in Ukraine
    Joe Biden has made a direct threat to Vladimir Putin, warning of rare personal sanctions against the Russian leader as the US sent a huge $200million shipment of arms to Ukraine to help shore up defenses in preparation for a potential invasion, Your Content has learned.

    Three planes carrying Javelin anti-tank missiles, launchers and military hardware has arrived in Kiev from US.

    President Joe Biden said is considering personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

    Direct U.S. sanctions on foreign leaders are rare but not unprecedented and include blocking transactions.

    Others who have faced the sanctions include Nicolas Maduro, Bashar al-Assad and Muammer Gaddafi,‘according to The Daily Mail.

