A Republican member of Congress on Tuesday praised three Biden administration officials who walked away from their roles on the State Department’s nuclear talks with Iran, Your Content has learned.

Republican Rep. Michael Waltz praised the negotiators who have stepped back for ‘recognizing when diplomacy is getting too desperate’

Waltz has had his own experience in the Middle East as an Army Green Beret.

State Department official confirmed Tuesday that Richard Nephew stood down.

He was U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Iran and known as sanctions architect.

Nephew, who wanted Biden to take a harder stance against Iran, has reportedly been avoiding the meetings in Vienna since December.

At the same time, reports emerged that two other negotiators had left.

It comes at a critical time in negotiations between the West and Tehran.

Iran has rejected talk of an interim agreement and wants a legal guarantee that the U.S. will not walk away from the nuclear deal.

It also won’t negotiate directly with the US, with European intermediaries,‘according to The Daily Mail.

