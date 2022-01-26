Biker is suing a Texas cop after dash cam footage captured the officer running over the man with his SUV as he tried to flee a traffic stop on foot: Motorcyclist suffered fractured spine, broken leg and ribs

A motorcycle rider is suing a Texas police officer after dashcam captured the officer running him over when he attempted to flee from them on foot, Your Content has learned.

Motorcycle rider Dustin Bates is suing Officer Jonathan Granado of Lake Worth, Texas after he allegedly ran him over with his squad vehicle in November 2020.

- Advertisement -

Granado’s dashcam footage captured him chasing Bates down a Texas highway after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop.

Bates was later seen fleeing from Granado on foot off of an exit on the Marine Creek Parkway before he was struck in the back by the officer’s squad vehicle.

The strike caused Bates to fracture his spine, three ribs and his right leg in three legs which he claims caused permanent scarring, according to his lawsuit.

Bates has requested a jury trial and is seeking unspecified punitive damages,‘according to ABC8.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]