Crystal Hefner CONFIRMS Holly Madison’s claim Playboy founder had a ‘mountain of revenge porn’: Hugh’s widow says she destroyed thousands of disposable camera images ‘for you and the countless other women in them’

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal says she has destroyed thousands of naked photos taken on disposable cameras, confirming Holly Madison’s allegation that the Playboy founder kept a ‘mountain of revenge porn, Your Content has learned.

Holly Madison has been lifting the lid on life inside the Playboy Mansion in a 10-part documentary series, Secrets of Playboy, on A&E.

Madison Hefner’s girlfriend from 2001-2008 claimed on Monday that the magazine publisher kept a ‘mountain of revenge porn’

She said that fear of the images being published was one of the reasons she stayed with Hefner, who died in 2017 aged 91.

On Monday night, Hefner’s widow Crystal said she had found the images Madison referenced and destroyed them.

‘Thank you,’ replied Madison to Crystal’s tweet,‘according to The Daily Mail.

