Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
More

    Crystal Hefner CONFIRMS Holly Madison’s claim Playboy founder had a ‘mountain of revenge porn’: Hugh’s widow says she destroyed thousands of disposable camera images ‘for you and the countless other women in them’
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal says she has destroyed thousands of naked photos taken on disposable cameras, confirming Holly Madison’s allegation that the Playboy founder kept a ‘mountain of revenge porn, Your Content has learned.

    Holly Madison has been lifting the lid on life inside the Playboy Mansion in a 10-part documentary series, Secrets of Playboy, on A&E.

    - Advertisement -

    Madison Hefner’s girlfriend from 2001-2008 claimed on Monday that the magazine publisher kept a ‘mountain of revenge porn’

    She said that fear of the images being published was one of the reasons she stayed with Hefner, who died in 2017 aged 91.

    On Monday night, Hefner’s widow Crystal said she had found the images Madison referenced and destroyed them.

    ‘Thank you,’ replied Madison to Crystal’s tweet,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.