Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    Even NYC’s hospitals aren’t safe: Horrifying moment gunman opens fire in the waiting room of Bronx ER in front of children, wounding man in the arm, before fleeing
    By Your Content Staff
    A gunman opened fire in a Bronx hospital waiting room on Tuesday afternoon in the latest shocking episode of New York City crime, shooting another man four times before fleeing, Your Content has learned.

    A gunman opened fire at Jacobi Hospital in New York City at 12.30pm Tuesday.

    He and the victim ‘exchanged looks’ before he opened fire.

    He shot the victim four times, wounding him in the arm, before fleeing.

    The NYPD is not hunting the gunman, who was dressed all in black.

    The shooting comes within days of four cops being shot dead in the line of duty.

    It is the latest worrying incident in an increasingly worsening crime spike.

    Four cops were shot last week in as many days two died of their injuries,‘according to The New York Post.

