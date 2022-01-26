Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
More

    Fury as Pennsylvania school board member humiliates parents by publicly calling them ‘OFFENSIVE and VILE’ for voicing concerns over new mask mandate for kids
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Furious parents have condemned a school board member for giving them a humiliating ‘public lashing’ for voicing concerns over a new mask mandate for their children as Omicron Covid cases start to recede in several states, Your Content has learned.

    The school board of York Suburban School District in Pennsylvania implemented a new mask mandate.

    - Advertisement -

    Several parents forcefully expressed their views at a public meeting against making students wear masks again after a short period where it was voluntary.

    School board member Richard Robinson then penned an opinion piece in which he tore into the parents for their opposition.

    It was titled ‘With All Due Respect, No I Don’t Work For You’ and accused one of the speakers of being a ‘charlatan’ after she voiced concerns.

    Robinson started his piece by saying ‘school boards are now the new battleground in the fight for America’s future’

    - Advertisement -

    Parents throughout the country want to take more control of their children’s education and well-being inside the classroom.

    ‘This is a school board member giving a public lashing to concerned parents who have every right to express their views,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.