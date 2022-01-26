Fury as Pennsylvania school board member humiliates parents by publicly calling them ‘OFFENSIVE and VILE’ for voicing concerns over new mask mandate for kids

Furious parents have condemned a school board member for giving them a humiliating ‘public lashing’ for voicing concerns over a new mask mandate for their children as Omicron Covid cases start to recede in several states, Your Content has learned.

The school board of York Suburban School District in Pennsylvania implemented a new mask mandate.

Several parents forcefully expressed their views at a public meeting against making students wear masks again after a short period where it was voluntary.

School board member Richard Robinson then penned an opinion piece in which he tore into the parents for their opposition.

It was titled ‘With All Due Respect, No I Don’t Work For You’ and accused one of the speakers of being a ‘charlatan’ after she voiced concerns.

Robinson started his piece by saying ‘school boards are now the new battleground in the fight for America’s future’

Parents throughout the country want to take more control of their children’s education and well-being inside the classroom.

‘This is a school board member giving a public lashing to concerned parents who have every right to express their views,‘according to The Daily Mail.

