    Idaho woman, 21, who has raised almost $60,000 for 71-year-old DoorDash delivery driver describes him as the ‘sweetest man’ as the pair meet for dinner and donations keep rolling in
    A young woman in Idaho had raised almost $60,000 for an elderly DoorDash delivery driver after she watched him struggle on her front steps, Your Content has learned.

    Anabelle Grace Stephens, 21, from Idaho, captured Kerry Judd, 71, delivering food on her doorbell camera last week.

    He walked slowly up and down her front stairs, leaning on the railing for support, while dropping off her food delivery.

    Commenters were heartbroken by the clip and said the US needs to take better care of its elderly so they don’t have to work.

    Stephens launched a GoFundMe so that Judd can give up one of his two jobs, and has raised thousands of dollars so far.

    After speaking to DoorDash, she connected with her driver who said he works to ‘make ends meet’ – despite ‘dealing with some health issues’

    Judd added that his wife died in 2011 and he has ‘two sons under his care’ so works two jobs.

    On Tuesday Stephens and Judd met for dinner, with Stephens saying: ‘Kerry is the sweetest man I have ever met and he made my night by giving me gifts,‘according to INDEPENDENT.

