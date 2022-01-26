‘I’m running for re-election’: Nancy Pelosi, 81, says she’ll seek a 19th term in Congress because ‘democracy is at stake’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she would be seeking another term in the House, Your Content has learned.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she would be seeking another term in the House.

- Advertisement -

The 81-year-old Democratic leader said she was running for a 19th term because ‘nothing less is at stake than our democracy’

The California Democrat cited January 6 and the ‘state-by-state assault on voting rights’ as reasons she was putting off retirement.

The announcement comes as a filing deadline approached for candidacy in her San Francisco, California district.

Pelosi didn’t pledge in her video that she would serve a full term nor did she say anything about maintaining her leadership position,‘according to ABC7.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]