Wednesday, January 26, 2022
    'I'm running for re-election': Nancy Pelosi, 81, says she'll seek a 19th term in Congress because 'democracy is at stake'
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she would be seeking another term in the House, Your Content has learned.

    The 81-year-old Democratic leader said she was running for a 19th term because ‘nothing less is at stake than our democracy’

    The California Democrat cited January 6 and the ‘state-by-state assault on voting rights’ as reasons she was putting off retirement.

    The announcement comes as a filing deadline approached for candidacy in her San Francisco, California district.

    Pelosi didn’t pledge in her video that she would serve a full term nor did she say anything about maintaining her leadership position,‘according to ABC7.

