Inside San Francisco’s open air heroin market that proves why city’s woke effort to connect homeless addicts to rehab is NOT working as users shoot up, pass out and scatter their needles

A new ‘linkage center’ aimed at connecting homeless street addicts with drug rehab facilities opened in San Francisco last week but distressing images show an open air illicit drug consumption site that is now littered with needles and crowded with addicts shooting up in broad daylight, Your Content has learned.

The new linkage center, aimed at connecting homeless addicts with rehab facilities, opened on January 18.

The center is located at 1172 Market Street at the United Nations Plaza in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco and is equipped to serve up to 100 people at a time.

Photos show an illicit drug consumption site that is now littered with needles and crowded with addicts shooting up in broad daylight.

San Francisco never approved the creation of a supervised consumption site at the linkage center and the site is in violation of state and federal laws.

The open air drug market was first reported on by journalist Michael Shellenberger, who said in his Substack blog that he’d witnessed a drug deal and blatant drug use at the site.

The center is part of Mayor London Breed’s Tenderloin Emergency Intervention plan to address public drug use and overdose deaths in the neighborhood.

Breed generated national news media coverage last December when she announced the crackdown on open air drug use in the downtown Tenderloin neighborhood.

In addition to helping connect people with service, the center will also help people living on the streets get access to basic things like food, water, bathrooms, showers and laundry.

The center operates seven seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with limited staff due to the impact of COVID-19. However, the center will expand to operate 24 hours a day and 7 days a week,‘according to The Daily Mail.

