Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
More

    Israel recommends FOURTH Covid jab to all adults which health officials say can triple protection against severe illness
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Health officials in Israel have recommended a fourth Covid jab to all adults, citing research showing that it can triple protection against severe illness, Your Content has learned.

    Health ministry’s director must approve advisory committee’s recommendation.

    - Advertisement -

    They said fourth jab provides 3-5 times level of protection against serious illness.

    A separate study showed fourth dose isn’t enough to prevent Omicron infection.

    Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over 60 and at high risk,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.