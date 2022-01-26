Israel recommends FOURTH Covid jab to all adults which health officials say can triple protection against severe illness

Health officials in Israel have recommended a fourth Covid jab to all adults, citing research showing that it can triple protection against severe illness, Your Content has learned.
Health ministry’s director must approve advisory committee’s recommendation.
They said fourth jab provides 3-5 times level of protection against serious illness.
A separate study showed fourth dose isn’t enough to prevent Omicron infection.
Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over 60 and at high risk,‘according to The Daily Mail.
—
