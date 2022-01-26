Israel recommends FOURTH Covid jab to all adults which health officials say can triple protection against severe illness

Health officials in Israel have recommended a fourth Covid jab to all adults, citing research showing that it can triple protection against severe illness, Your Content has learned.

Health ministry’s director must approve advisory committee’s recommendation.

- Advertisement -

They said fourth jab provides 3-5 times level of protection against serious illness.

A separate study showed fourth dose isn’t enough to prevent Omicron infection.

Israel is already offering a second booster to everyone over 60 and at high risk,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]